Kelowna man gets four years jail for sexually abusing child

Reader advisory: This story contains descriptions of sexual abuse against a child.

A Central Okanagan man who'd already been convicted of sexually assaulting a child more than 30 years ago was sentenced to four years in jail for sexually assaulting another child at least 12 times.

Albert Murdoch pleaded guilty to sexual interference of a child back in April of this year and Justice Briana Hardwick followed the Crown's proposed sentence Thursday, handing down a four-year prison sentence.

Murdoch admitted to sexually touching a child's vagina at least 12 times between 2018 and 2020, including at least once with his mouth. The child was between eight and nine years old at the time, while Murdoch was 55.

Any information that could identify the victim is covered under a publication ban.

In a victim impact statement written by the child's mother, she said her daughter suffers from depression as a result of the abuse she suffered.

“[She] was such a happy and enthusiastic child ... who loved going out for family time and was doing amazing in school. Now my daughter suffers shame, guilt, anger and uses alcohol to numb her pain. She has cuts all over her body due to self harm. It's an everyday struggle now just trying to get her up and ready for school when I know she wants to give up,” the mother said.

“I would love to see her smile again and be her bright happy self one day.”

History of sexual abuse

While a psychiatric report labelled Murdoch a “low-moderate to moderate risk to reoffend,” this is not the first time he's been convicted of sexually abusing a child.

Murdoch was convicted of sexually assaulting a six-year-old child in 1991, but he avoided a jail sentence then, instead serving a suspended sentence. He was convicted two years later of breaching his probation conditions.

In 2002, he was charged with a historical sexual assault dating back to the 1980s, but that charge was eventually stayed by the Crown.

Then in 2005, he was convicted of sex assault against an adult, but he again avoided jail time, serving a conditional sentence in the community. Once again, he was convicted of breaching his conditional sentence order a year later.

Most recently, he was convicted of breaching his sexual offender registration order in 2014.

“Mr. Murdoch has twice now had the benefit of receiving sentences that clearly emphasize the principle of rehabilitation – a suspended sentence and the [conditional sentence order] in the community,” Crown prosecutor David Reznikov said Thursday.

“Mr. Murdoch also reported in his presentence report that he had gone to treatment for his sexual attraction to female minors before committing the index offences, and despite having the benefit of treatment and despite having the benefit of two prior sentences that prioritized his rehabilitation, Mr. Murdoch chose to sexually abuse [the victim], who was his third victim, over a period of two years.”

The author of Murdoch's psychological assessment said Murdoch appeared to “minimize” his offending against the child.

'I wish I could have got help sooner'

Murdoch's defence counsel Jonathan Fernandes noted the parents of Murdoch, who's Indigenous, were sent to residential schools as children, while Murdoch himself suffered sexual abuse as a child.

“I wish I could have got help sooner, like when I was a kid. Sorry I did this thing,” Murdoch told the court. “I wish I could turn back time, but I can't.

“My mom and dad didn't get help for me because they didn't want the system to take me out of my home. I don't know if my mom and dad knew about my abuse, but I wish they would have helped me.”

In addition to the four-year prison sentence, Murdoch will be prohibited for 10 years after his release from contacting any person under 16 without supervision or from being employed or volunteering in any capacity where he'll be in a position of trust or authority over anyone under 16.