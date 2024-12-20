Kelowna Fire Department has to act quickly to douse fire at tent city

Photo: Steve Sirois

The Kelowna Fire Department had to act quickly Friday morning after a fire broke out at the rail trail homeless encampment.

Steve Sirois, an employee with BCW Traffic Management, was on the scene at 6:30 a.m. Friday and he shared a photo of a tent engulfed in flames.

"I was setting up the work zone when I heard an explosion, likely a propane tank, and from there it escalated very quickly. I called the fire department right away. They were quick to respond," says Sirois.

It looked like the fire started as a small fire either inside or near a tent, he added.

"Two or three tents burned down. Multiple small explosions were heard after the initial spark before the fire crews arrived," he said.

Sirois says he doesn't believe anyone was injured as a result of the fire and fire crews quickly doused the blaze.