Kelowna airport offering direct flights to L.A.

Kelowna International Airport is excited to announce the first direct flights to Los Angeles.
"Today the Kelowna International Airport marked the start of a new non-stop, direct flight to Los Angeles, California, operated by Alaska Airlines," reads a press release from YLW, Kelowna.
"The inaugural flight on December 19, 2024, introduces a convenient connection between Kelowna and Los Angeles, enhancing travel options for leisure and business passengers."
The new seasonal service will operate daily.
"The launch of this new direct flight to LAX is a significant milestone for Kelowna and the entire Okanagan Valley,” said Mayor Tom Dyas in a press release.
"This route creates exciting opportunities for tourism and business. With flights operating primarily in winter, it will attract visitors eager to enjoy our world-class ski resorts, explore local businesses, and experience the beauty of the Okanagan. It’s yet another sign that Kelowna is more than just a summer getaway—it’s a destination for all seasons.”