Kelowna airport offering direct flights to L.A.

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna International Airport is excited to announce the first direct flights to Los Angeles.

"Today the Kelowna International Airport marked the start of a new non-stop, direct flight to Los Angeles, California, operated by Alaska Airlines," reads a press release from YLW, Kelowna.

"The inaugural flight on December 19, 2024, introduces a convenient connection between Kelowna and Los Angeles, enhancing travel options for leisure and business passengers."

Photo: Contributed

The new seasonal service will operate daily.

"The launch of this new direct flight to LAX is a significant milestone for Kelowna and the entire Okanagan Valley,” said Mayor Tom Dyas in a press release.

"This route creates exciting opportunities for tourism and business. With flights operating primarily in winter, it will attract visitors eager to enjoy our world-class ski resorts, explore local businesses, and experience the beauty of the Okanagan. It’s yet another sign that Kelowna is more than just a summer getaway—it’s a destination for all seasons.”