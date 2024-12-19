RCMP nab suspected ATM thief in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP have arrested a suspect in the case of an ATM theft.

On Dec. 11, members of Kelowna RCMP’s "Proactive Enforcement Unit" arrested a man they believe was responsible for a theft in the 1700-block of Hwy 33 less than a week earlier on Dec. 6.



"Both a male and female were observed occupying the same stolen GMC pickup used in the brazen ATM theft and were arrested without incident. Police confirmed the vehicle used was reported stolen from out front of a West Kelowna residence in late October," reads a press release from Cpl. Michale Gauthier, media relations officer with the RCMP in Kelowna.



The female suspect has since been released on an Undertaking while the male suspect, who is known to police, remains in custody after being found in contravention of a previous release order upon his arrest. Investigators are still collecting evidence and preparing a complete report to crown counsel for several offences including break and enter, possession of stolen property and drive while prohibited."