Best of Thompson Okanagan 'good news' from 2024

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2024. Today, for our favourite good news community stories, we look back at a number of stories from the past year that showcase the best of the Thompson-Okanagan.

In West Kelowna, two pigs were spotted roaming through the community neighbourhoods and parks. Eventually, the pair ended up in the field in front of an elementary school.

RCMP, animal control, and numerous animal rescues came out in an attempt to round up the pigs. The animals didn’t give up their freedom easily, however, with one running away from volunteers across the park as kids from the nearby school cheered it on.

Eventually, they were able to secure both piggies, which Star’s Piggly Wiggly Sanctuary took in.

“They were cheering hard for him to go piggy go," said Jacenda Byer of Petra’s Pawdicures.

“It was beautiful. Honestly, we were not impressed with ourselves, but I’m glad it all turned out the way it did and the kids got a good story to go home and tell their parents now,"

Down south, a notorious four-legged Penticton runaway finally found himself a home. The local pup used to be seen roaming city streets for years before, being nicknamed Oreo.

Now named Benny, the pup has settled in quite nicely with his family.

The City of Penticton celebrated success with the implementation of its accessible chairs and mats installed at Sudbury Beach.

A visitor from the Sunshine Coast came all the way to the Skaha Lake to give the Mobi mats and chairs a spin.

“I've not been in the water for six years because of the walker, I can't push this on the beach,” Edna Carley said.

“I was thrilled to pieces to know that this was here for people like me who can't walk on the beach.”

In Oliver, a resident pushed for a response to a cat stuck on the top of a power pole for five days.

FortisBC had declined previously to attend the area, citing safety reasons, but eventually came down. The worker shut off the power and headed up to retrieve the cat when it jumped down safely.

Two Vernon boys were honoured at their hockey practice for their “life-saving” actions life last year, given the BC EHS Good Samaritan award.

Benji and Carson received the award for helping a man having a medical emergency in October 2022.

CLIP “We were selling chocolate bars for a fundraiser for our hockey team, and we knocked on someone's door. Luckily, he had glass windows and doors [so] we could see him. He fell down the stairs and passed out.”

The boys found a neighbour to get help, called 911 and stayed with the man until EHS arrived.

Benji and Carson were each awarded with a plaque and a goody bag of items from BC EHS.

The kind-hearted nature of Vernon residents doesn’t stop there. A local decided to run a marathon a day to raise money for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital, in honour of his mother.

At the end of May, Oliver Stankiewicz raised over $36,000 for a new piece of technology for the hospital’s cancer care unit.

Come August, he had crossed over the 100,000 dollar mark.

Up in Salmon Arm, the theft of a parrot from a local pet store had local RCMP and the community on the lookout, even offering a cash reward.

Sightings were reported and chased down for hours, until finally, Ed’s World of Critters and Supplies staff were able to retrieve the bird from the thief.

When the bird was returned to the store, it was promptly purchased by a customer, who had been saving up for months to bring him home.

In Kamloops, efforts from three young kids resulted in a swing set getting installed a local park.

With the help of their parents, Sitka Porter put together a petition in April asking the city to install swings at the North Shore playground.

“I personally like swings because you can go really fast and very high,” said eight-year-old Porter. “It’s kind of just an essential for a park — and this park has no swings.”

The petition got traction from the kids’ door-knocking and online presence, resulting in a conversation with the city’s parks division.

In early summer, upgrades planned for another Park allowed for a swing set to become available, which was installed at a local park at the end of November.

A Kamloops Grade 12 student made history in November at the BC School Sports swimming championships, setting three records while taking home four gold medals.

The teen swimmer discovered she had an invisible impairment later on in life, which led to her shift to become a paraathlete. She now has her sights set on competing in the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

These are just a few of the feel-good stories from the Thompson-Okanagan in 2024 — did we miss your favourite? Send us your top pick at [email protected]