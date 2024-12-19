City of Kelowna buys Hell's Angels clubhouse

Photo: Rob Gibson File-The Hell?s Angels clubhouse on Ellis Street was sold to the City of Kelowna, Garry Begg, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, said in a statement.

One of Kelowna's most notorious buildings has been sold.

The Hell’s Angels clubhouse on Ellis Street was sold to the City of Kelowna, Garry Begg, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, said in a statement.

"The City strategically acquires lands as they become available to meet the evolving needs and priorities of the community," the city said in a statement.

"The City of Kelowna has purchased the property at 837 Ellis Street using funds from the Land Sales Reserve.? We're working to determine the best use for this land in the future."

What the city intends to do with the acquisition remains to be seen but Begg described the sale as "the next step in addressing organized crime in British Columbia."

“Included with this sale is a right of entry, a new tool that means the Civil Forfeiture Office will be able to take the property back if it is ever acquired and used by organized crime in the future," Begg said.

“Everyone wants to build a good life in B.C. in a community you love, where everyone belongs and no one gets left behind. The sale of this property not only puts organized crime on notice, but offers communities an opportunity to turn a problematic property associated with crime into an asset for the community.

The B.C. government seized three Hells Angels‘ clubhouses in April 2023, based on a previous B.C. Court of Appeal decision that sided with B.C.’s Civil Forfeiture office.

That move came nearly two months after B.C.’s top court ruled three Hells Angels’ clubhouses were eligible for seizure because members will likely keep using these locations to plan more crime.

According to BC Assessment, the property's most recent assessment was about $1.3 million – $674,000 for the land and $623,000 for the building.