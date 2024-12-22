Okanagan Forest Task Force encourages people to have an emergency kit in their vehicle during winter drives

Madison Reeve

Winter driving season is here, and the Okanagan Forest Task Force (OFTF) is reminding residents to take steps to stay safe on the roads and in the backcountry.

OFTF founder Kane Blake is encouraging drivers to be over-prepared when heading out.

"You never know if you are going to go off the road or if you are going to get stuck somewhere, and having some essentials like snacks and a way to stay warm — whether that be a full tank of fuel or the necessities to start a fire — could be essential to keep you alive until you are found," he said.

Blake says it's also important to have an emergency kit on hand.

Drivers are reminded to check tire pressure and windshield wipers as well.

The weather can change quickly and conditions can go from mild to dangerous in a matter of hours.

"Every year, the Connector or something gets shut down during a major snowstorm, and people get stranded on the side of the road," Blake said.

"Telling people where you are going is also a big thing," Blake added.