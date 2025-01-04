Restaurants shift gears after a challenging 2024

Cindy White

Rising rents, higher food costs and people staying home to eat because of inflation took a toll on the local restaurant industry in 2024.

With the holiday season winding down, the first few months of 2025 could be tough slogging. To give them a boost, Dine Around rolls out later this month and continues into early February.

“There’s set menus and there’s significant savings and that’s very compelling from an economic point of view,” says Ian Tostenson, president of the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association.

An added bonus this year is that the federal government’s GST holiday is still in effect, meaning you won’t pay GST on restaurant meals until mid-February. However, Tostenson doesn’t think that will be much of an incentive.

“The economy is going to have to sort of take care of the confidence part of this,” says Tostenson. “Tourism in the Okanagan Valley wasn’t great last year.

“How do we start to look at those kinds of programs which largely can be helped by government and government assistance to stimulate those parts of the sector? So, it’s going to be a different approach, I think, in order for us in British Columbia to move ahead here, for sure.”

He’s seeing a shift in the way dining establishments do business.

“There is investment in the restaurant industry but it’s much more around smaller premises that are doing very unique things. A lot of it is in ethnic-style foods, with ramen and noodles and those kinds of places,” notes Tostenson.

If you want to save a bit and try out some new restaurants, the full list of participating businesses and menus for Dine Around will be available soon on the website.