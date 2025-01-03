High demand after the holidays at Central Okanagan Food Bank 

Cindy White

The hustle, bustle and cheer of the holiday season has come and gone at the Central Okanagan Food Bank, but donors and volunteers are needed more than ever.

Demand spikes in January, February and March. Unfortunately, it also happens to be when donations drop off the most.

The food bank is facing its highest number of clients in its history. Chief executive officer Trevor Moss says food insecurity isn’t going away anytime soon.

“Unfortunately, what’s happening is the cost is continually rising. Even though people are saying inflation is at 1.9 per cent, the problem is year-over-year the food costs have gone up by 30-35 per cent over those years.”

It’s not just households facing price pressures.

“No one is immune to this. And so, our costs have gone up drastically,” said Moss. “Year-over-year our food costs and purchasing has actually doubled.

To help clients cope, the food bank is launching some new services, including an on-site kitchen set to open in the first quarter.

“Some of the food that’s not good enough to give out to the clients, we’ll be able to take that and create soups and do frozen fruits for kids snack packs. So, that’s something exciting that’s coming up in March,” said Moss.

“A new program that we’re also doing is called More Than Food. We’re wanting to take some time with the clients to say listen, what’s brought you to this place? We want to offer them the resources that they need.”

He says that includes nutrition classes, because it’s not just about feeding people, it’s about teaching them to cook healthy meals that will help sustain their body, mind and spirit.

Find details about how to volunteer, donate or fundraiser for the Central Okanagan Food Bank here.