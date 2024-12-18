251510
Kelowna  

Five youth charged with assault following swarming attack on teen girl

Five youth appeared in Kelowna court Wednesday facing assault charges in connection to a swarming attack on a 13-year-old girl at Gyro Beach in September.

Video of the disturbing Sept. 27 attack was circulated on social media, showing the young girl being thrown to the ground and beaten up, while a large group watched and cheered. At one point in the video, the girl appears to be kicked in the face and knocked unconscious, while others throw dirt on her.

The teen's parents told Castanet she suffered bruised ribs and a concussion in the attack and was treated at Kelowna General Hospital.

Several days after the attack, the Kelowna RCMP held a press conference to announce that five youth had been arrested, but charges were pending.

The BC Prosecution Service confirms that five youth were charged with assault on Nov. 29 in connection with the Sept. 27 incident and all five made their first appearance on the charges in Kelowna court on Wednesday.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits the identification of youth who've been criminally charged.

Last month, the day before the assault charges were laid, Sgt. Scott Powrie of the RCMP Community Safety Unit said they had recently conducted more than 30 youth probation compliance checks and were increasing evening patrols in parks and public spaces.

All five youth have a scheduled court date in January, as the file moves through the court system.

Wednesday's court appearance comes a day after sentencing in another high-profile Kelowna youth attack, when a 17-year-old Sikh student was bear-sprayed. That youth was sentenced to six months in an intensive support supervision program and 12 months of probation on Tuesday.

