Boardwalk outside Hotel Eldorado to stay open to public, despite hotel's court appeal

Photo: Kirk Penton

The public will continue to have access to the boardwalk near the Hotel Eldorado after a court appeal by the owners of the hotel was recently dismissed.

The legal battle between the City of Kelowna and the hotel over access to the boardwalk dates back to 2021, when the city filed a lawsuit against Argus Properties, which owns Hotel Eldorado.

Hotel Eldorado had locked a gate, blocking off access to the boardwalk, back in the spring of 2020 over concerns about the spread of COVID-19. The patio for the hotel's restaurant is located on the boardwalk.

Following a five-day trial in January 2023, BC Supreme Court Justice Allan Betton ruled that the boardwalk should remain open, and follow the terms of a right of way agreement that was agreed upon by the property's previous owners back in 2000.

Those terms allowed for public access along the boardwalk from sunrise to sundown.

In an interim decision in the fall of 2021, the courts ruled the gate should be open when the restaurant was closed, and then in 2022 when the concerns over COVID had lessened, the court further ruled that the gate should remain unlocked permanently during daylight hours.

During last year's trial, the city sought a permanent injunction to keep the boardwalk open, while the property owner had filed a countersuit that the statutory right of way agreement should be cancelled entirely.

In April 2023, Justice Betton rejected both parties' positions, instead ruling that access to the boardwalk should be kept the way it was before the pandemic – open to the public during the daytime.

The owners of Hotel Eldorado appealed Justice Betton's ruling last month, arguing that the right of away was unenforceable, as it put a “positive obligation” on the hotel to maintain and repair the boardwalk.

But both parties had previously agreed that this part of the agreement, which had been agreed to by the land's previous owners, should not carry over to the new owners of the property, and was therefore not binding on the hotel.

As such, the hotel has no obligation to maintain the boardwalk.

But despite this, Justice Peter Voith of the BC Court of Appeal found Justice Betton had not erred in maintaining that the agreement was still valid, despite parts of it no longer being binding, and the appeal was dismissed.