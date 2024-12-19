Comedian Andrew Grose performs at the Kelowna Curling Club on New Year's Eve

Photo: Trainwreck Comedy Train Wreck Comedy presents Andrew Grose at the Kelowna Curling Club.

If you're looking to bring the New Year in with a laugh the Kelowna Curling Club is the place to be on Dec. 31

Andrew Grose's career has spanned more than three decades and he's performed on some of the nation’s biggest stages, including Montreal’s Just For Laughs and the Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show.

“This New Year’s Eve event is all about bringing people together for a night of incredible laughs and great memories,” says Rob Balsdon, owner of Train Wreck Comedy. “With Andrew Grose’s world-class comedy combined with a fantastic dinner buffet it’s bound to sellout for a fourth consecutive year!”

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, a buffet dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m.

Grose has honed his craft over the years and he has spent the past 13 years producing the Edmonton Comedy Festival. His unique blend of quick wit and engaging storytelling continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

For more information or to purchase tickets click here.