McMillan Farms in Kelowna hosts holiday hayrides for the first time in years

Cindy White

All the fresh fallen snow this week has turned Kelowna’s McMillan Farms into a winter wonderland.

The public has a chance this holiday season to see firsthand what it looks like. Owner Ron McMillan has revived a winter tradition that used to be part of the farm experience before the pandemic. He’s hosting Christmas hayrides at the farm just off Spiers Road, on Berard Road.

“We do a winter Christmas hayride down to the back courses of the farm where we don’t normally go during the fall activities. We’ve got, sort of, a treed area we go to and have a nice little fire there, some lights set up and let everybody cook some s’mores and have some hot chocolate,” said McMillan.

He first offered the hayrides about a decade ago, for about six years, but they stopped prior to 2020.

“This year, we had the time so we thought we’d give it a try again and see what the interest was,” he said.

“Everybody sort of waits for the snow and now that we’ve got some snow I’m sure we’ll probably fill up pretty quick.”

McMillan hopes it will bring in a bit of extra revenue over the holiday following a slower-than-usual summer and fall. While the number of visitors was on par with past years, he noticed people were spending less.

“We talked to some of the other agrotourism operators and it seems to be sort of universal.”

While this weekend is scheduled to be the last for the hay rides, McMillan says if there’s enough interest he may keep it going for the weekend between Christmas and New Year’s.

Tickets for Dec. 20, 21 and 22 must be purchased in advance through the farm’s website. There are two time slots each night, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.