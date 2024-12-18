Singer bringing festive cheer to Kelowna with a crooner Christmas at Revelry

Photo: Ben Dunnill

British Columbia singer Ben Dunnill is bringing his velvet tones to Kelowna this holiday season.

Originally from White Rock, B.C., Dunnill has been celebrated for his unique ability to blend genres, from jazzy hip-hop interpretations to classic lounge ballads.

Dunnill's music has enchanted fans worldwide, and now he’s bringing his holiday magic to Kelowna.

The versatile crooner is headlining 'A Crooner Christmas: An Evening with Ben Dunnill & Friends' at Revelry Food and Music Hub on Dec. 21.

Dunnill is described as a musical protege, who at the age of 25, has played over 1,000 live performances as a professional singer and jazz pianist.

Dunnill has found a new audience on social media, where his viral covers and originals have earned him widespread acclaim and millions of views.

The evening will feature Dunnill’s lounge-inspired renditions of Christmas favourites, paired with a cozy, festive atmosphere.

For more information or to purchase tickets click here.

Rob Gibson