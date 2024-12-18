AltiTunes will return to Big White for two days in April

Photo: Big White Ski Resort AltiTunes 2024

Live music will be returning to Big White this spring, with AltiTunes announcing the dates for its latest iteration.

The annual music festival will return to Big White's Happy Valley area for the fourth time in April, with two dates booked for April 4 and 5. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m., with discounted pre-sale pricing for those who sign up by email by today.

But AltiTunes has not yet announced any artists that have been booked for the event.

“Sit tight and don't fret, our line-up is coming together nicely and will make this the best AltiTunes yet!” the festival posted to Instagram.

AltiTunes' inaugural event kicked off back in April 2022, when the Arkells took over the resort for one night only. The event moved to two days the following year and was headlined most recently by Milky Chance and X Ambassadors.

Last year saw a record turnout, with 11,134 attendees over the weekend.