Kelowna prolific criminal's mistaken murse defence falls flat

Mixed up "murses" and other "red herrings" didn't help a well-known Kelowna criminal avoid adding more convictions to his already lengthy record.

John Michael Aronson was found guilty Tuesday of several charges related to firearm possession in August 2023 and will likely be sentenced in the new year. Both a pre-sentence and Gladue report have been requested.

In finding him guilty, Justice Briana Hardwick said that Aronson has an extensive criminal record and has been incarcerated for multiple periods of time during his adult life.

His criminal record in no way "compromises his constitutionally protected right to the presumption of innocence for the counts on the indictment," she said.

But it placed him on the radar of the RCMP both on the day of his latest arrest, and a week earlier when he'd been spotted at a local pawn shop wearing a murse, or man purse, that became central to the case he was on trial for.

Despite being more heavily scrutinized by police, it would seem Aronson was cavalier about breaking the law Aug. 31, 2023.

Testifying in his own defence, however, Aronson tried to dispel that notion, telling the court he was a victim of a situation brought on by a man-purse mixup, relationship strife and a night of partying.

On the day he was arrested, Aronson testified he was at a courthouse probation appointment after a night out with friends. He testified he was late, afraid of breaching his conditions that allowed him to live free from prison, and had to rush. In doing so, he popped on a man purse that his girlfriend had handed him, that was not the one he intended to wear.

That murse had a gun, switchblade, drugs and a wad of cash within, though he said he was unaware.

Aronson testified he was "shocked" when he was arrested and police retrieved the gun and other illegal items from within.

He said his murse, an accessory he has somewhere between five and 10 of, had nothing illegal in it and the one he was wearing that day, as well as the gun inside was definitely not his, nor had been intending to carry it.

"I accept it's very plausible Mr. Aronson owns more than one murse, and it's also very plausible that he owns more than one black murse," Hardwick said.

"What I don't accept is that, by mere coincidence that handed to him, by accident, was the wrong black murse, which looks strikingly similar to his murse he was using just very recently,... and this other strikingly similar murse happened to contain the firearm which Mr. Aronson simply failed to notice while walking to the courthouse."

The weight of the firearm should have alerted him to the gun's presence, even if the bag itself wasn't his.

"It is heavy and you would, I find, notice that weight as it rubbed against your when you picked it up and when it rubbed against your hip, in the manner in which the murse is worn," she said.

With that, Hardwick pronounced the murse issue a misdirection and found Aronson guilty.

Aronson's prolific criminal past

After spending 10 months in jail for prior firearms offences dating back to July 2022, Aronson spent less than two months out of custody before he was arrested with the gun on Aug. 31, 2023. He's remained behind bars ever since.

He has a long criminal record, with 46 convictions dating back 18 years. He has told judges on multiple occasions that he's ready to turn his life around.

Aronson’s public dealings with the police first gained a significant amount of attention in 2018 after he was shot during a high-profile arrest at Orchard Park Mall.

Police cornered him near the bank after trying multiple times to arrest him, and he suffered a gunshot wound and a bite from a police dog, the court heard in the trial that followed.

He spent 251 days in jail for the crime. The sentencing judge let him walk away from the courthouse, time served, after a statement of contrition.

“Almost dying was an eye-opener for me,” Aronson had told him in court Sept. 23, 2019 as he was sentenced to time served for charges including flight from police and dangerous driving. He also had a weapons and driving ban imposed.

“I want to be there for my children. I’ve got a different focus on my life. I’m sorry (for) what I did. You won’t see me back here again.”

That same day, he raced down Highway 97 with police in pursuit. He was eventually apprehended when he crashed his car, shutting down the road for hours.

In that incident, he suffered a fractured skull and broke his arm, shoulder, femur, pelvis, knee and ankle.

In sentencing him for fleeing for that incident where he was caught feeling police, Judge Clarke Burnett called Aronson's words “meaningless.”