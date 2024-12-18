Cross-country skiing season underway in the Central Okanagan

Photo: Facebook/Kelowna Nordic Kelowna Nordic Ski & Snowshoe Club members remove fallen trees from along the trails.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Kelowna Nordic Ski & Snowshoe Club.

The big machines are out grooming the trails after 10 centimetres of fresh snow fell and there’s more in the forecast.

“Kelowna Nordic is quickly moving from early season conditions to our usual wonderful winter trails. Lower trails and trails over boggy areas still may be early-season conditions, but we are having a wonderful start to the year,” said club president Marshall Moleschi in a post to members.

He says volunteers were out on Wednesday removing fallen trees and their Piston Bully machines were working the trails. “Tomorrow we should be able to see a huge improvement to those trails,” noted Moleschi.

Over at Telemark Nordic Club in West Kelowna, the trails opened for the season on Sunday, Dec. 15 after 10-12 cm of snow. The precipitation over the past few days has only added to the base.

This weekend at Telemark, on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 11:30 to 12:30 club members will be treated to a ski with Santa, including fun for the kids and hot chocolate around the fire pit.

Kelowna Nordic is reminding skiers and snowshoers that volunteers will be checking this season for proof that trail fees are paid. Members are asked to wear their season passes and day users should carry their proof of purchase.

“The reason for checking for payment is to ensure that everyone using our trails are contributing to cover the cost of the running of our club,” said Moleschi in a social media post. He pointed out that the cost of clearing the main parking lot just is equal to the $200 ski membership for one adult.

For details on membership and user fees for Kelowna Nordic Ski & Snowshoe club click here. For membership and visitor information as well as the latest trail conditions at Telemark click here.

Telemark is located nine kilometres up Glenrosa Road. Kelowna Nordic is 20-45 minutes southeast of Kelowna, just off Highway 33.