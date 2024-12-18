Woman's death in Kelowna park deemed not criminal

Photo: Castanet Police and the coroner investigate the death in Waterfront Park June 2024

Almost six months after a woman, 28, was found dead at Kelowna's Waterfront Park, police say her death was not criminal in nature.

The woman was found on June 21.

Officers spent most of that day on the scene, closing off a treed area south of the Tugboat Bay bathrooms.

A witness told Castanet they saw officers pull the body from the park's lagoon.

Police had remained tight-lipped about the death until now.

"The Kelowna RCMP are concluding the death, reported publicly on June 21, 2024, as non-criminal in nature," a news release said Wednesday.

Kelowna RCMP say the Serious Crime Unit took conduct of the investigation right after the death.

“We now have the necessary evidence and reports to conclude this woman’s death as non-criminal,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“Our responsibility is to conduct a complete and thorough investigation, and this takes time. Our condolences and thoughts remain with her family.”

Police are not sharing how the woman died.