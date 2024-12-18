Kelowna's Gospel Mission offers hope along with a Christmas meal

Photo: KGM Former Kelowna MLA Renee Merrifield

Kelowna's Gospel Mission is thanking its community partners as it prepares to serve Christmas dinner on Saturday.

The non-profit's recent Christmas Match Campaign raised more than $310,000, "bringing hope and compassion to those who need it most," said KGM executive director, Carmen Rempel.

"Your support continues to make a life-changing impact on the lives of our unsheltered and vulnerable neighbours."

The Mission is hosting a Christmas Lunch on Dec. 21 at noon. "The meal will serve residents at both of our shelters, and our outreach team, alongside volunteers, will extend a warm, nourishing feast to Kelowna’s unsheltered community," says Rempel.

The meal will be prepared by Chef Jeremy Luypen and his dedicated kitchen team including 40 volunteers, who have already begun preparations for the meal.

"Christmas is about the promise of coming light and hope in the midst of the darkest of nights. This promise of hope is a dangerous one for many who access our services, and so we enter this season mindfully aware that it holds significant grief and loss for many. We light candles, share a meal, and face the dark together. It's more than a meal - its defiance against despair,” Rempel says.

This year’s special holiday meal will include turkey, ham, stuffing, potatoes, and a special dessert.

Rempel says the postal strike disrupted donations but there is still time to donate and receive a tax receipt.

The Christmas Match Campaign, which matched every dollar donated up to $150,000, will provide crucial support to Kelowna's most vulnerable residents, helping ensure they receive warmth, shelter, and nourishment throughout the holiday season and beyond

How You Can Help:

To ensure your donation reaches the KGM in time and you receive a charitable tax receipt for 2024, here are ways to give before December 31: