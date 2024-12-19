Children at downtown Kelowna daycare fill holiday backpacks for homeless

Children at a daycare in downtown Kelowna got an early lesson in the true meaning of the giving season.

They filled backpacks with supplies including toiletries, snacks, water, hats and mittens for the homeless population this holiday season.

"We’ve been downtown now for just about three years. And when we first opened a daycare downtown, there was some scepticism about being part of the community,” said ProducKidvity co-founder and CEO Alex Carnio.“We really wanted to find a way that we can integrate ourselves into our community.

“We go on walks, we work with the unhoused population quite a bit. They give big waves and big smiles when they see the kids. And so we wanted to do something that was a little bit more tangible for them during the holidays,” she explained.

ProductKIDvity teamed up with Stephanie Horman, founder of Cabin 5 Granola on the Holiday Backpack Fundraiser.

“In my business, Cabin 5 Granola, we’re huge about helping the community, making sure that our different community partners are nourished and fed and have full bellies,” said Horman. “It was a really fun way to bring the youth into this and for them to learn a little bit more about the ways that they can support each other.”

ProducKIDvity will give work with Metro to distribute the backpacks, as well as with the independent Balsam School, which is also filling backpacks for those in need.

There will be a special personal touch included from the preschoolers.

“There’s some very beautiful artwork going into the backpacks from each of the kids, saying that they hope they have a good Christmas, and they hope they have a good day.

“We’re hoping that it brings some smiles to people's faces, which can be a hard time during the holidays,” notes Carnio.

She says having the children learn about how to give back to the community at such a young age is “shaping the next generation of kindness.”