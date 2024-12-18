RDCO says garbage collection could be delayed by snowfall

Photo: RDCO Snowfall could affect garbage, recycling and yard waste collection in the Central Okanagan over the holiday season.

Your garbage bins could be sitting out on the curb for longer than usual thanks to the snowfall this week.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says the snow on the ground and in the forecast over the holidays could delay curbside trash, recycling and yard waste collection.

If your bins are missed on your regular collection day, RDCO asks residents to notify the curbside collection hauler and to leave your carts out until they are emptied. It’s also asking for patience.

“Slippery unplowed roads may not be safe for large collection vehicles. The priority is to clear roads to make them safe and make collection possible,” says Cynthia Coates, supervisor of Solid Waste with the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

“Residents whose garbage, recycling or yard waste is not picked up should continue to leave it out for collection and the waste haulers will pick it up as soon as possible. Do not bring your carts back in until they have been emptied to ensure your collection is not missed.”

The regional district also has some tips about where to place your carts during the winter months to ensure the garage trucks can reach them:

Find or clear an unobstructed site to put your carts out for collection.

Put carts as close as possible to the street, without obstructing the street, sidewalk, or bike lane (Often placing your carts on either side of your driveway allows for greater ease for the collection trucks and you).

Keep carts off the travelled portion of the roadway so as not to interfere with snowplows- do not place carts in a location where the snowplow will hit them.

Please have your carts out for collection by 7 a.m. (Avoid placing your carts out the night before collection and bring them away from the road as soon as possible, to avoid interfering with snowplows often working late).

Clear your cart of snow and ice to ensure the lid opens when the cart is tipped.

The cart should be no closer than three feet from any obstacle, parked car, or other cart – leave an arm’s length spacing between each cart.

Do not place carts behind or on top of snowbanks.

General Safety: As the waste collection carts are equipped with wheels, please use extra caution when wheeling them in snowy and icy conditions.