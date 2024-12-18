West Kelowna, Kelowna created $6.6 million in spec tax revenues in 2023

Photo: Cecil Wilson / Castanet reader gallery

Properties located within Kelowna and West Kelowna produced $6.64 million in tax revenues through the provincial government’s Speculation and Vacancy Tax in 2023.

Figures released by the province Wednesday show revenues of $4.658 million were derived through properties in Kelowna and another $1.982 million from properties in West Kelowna.

The combined figure in 2022 was slightly more than $6.1 million.

About 20 per cent of SVT revenues in Kelowna came from B.C. residents while in West Kelowna that figure was 31 per cent.

Of the more than 52,000 properties in Kelowna, 588 were not exempt and paid the SVT while in West Kelowna, 192 of the more than 13,600 properties paid the tax.

The remaining properties were exempt from the tax for various reasons, chief among them the home is a principle residence or is occupied by a tenant.

The province says the tax, which was introduced by then Finance Minister Carole James in 2018, helped turn more empty units into homes in 2023.

“Monies raised from the tax goes directly toward affordable homes in the regions where the taxes apply,” the government said in a news release.

A total of $75.2 million was raised within the affected communities a year ago.

Thirteen new communities were added to the list for 2025, eight of which are within the Okanagan and Thompson regions.

These include Kamloops, Salmon Arm, Vernon, Coldstream, Lake Country, Peachland, Summerland and Penticton.

Those residents will receive notices early in the new year instructing them to file their declaration before the March 31 deadline.