Healthy snow base at Big White as Christmas nears

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Big White is being "blessed" with snow less than a week before Christmas and the busiest time of the year for ski resorts.

The resort has received nearly a half-metre of snow in the last week.

"We're very lucky. It'll be a great Christmas. Everyone's running on all cylinders," said Big White vice president Michael J. Ballingall.

With a 130 cm alpine base, Ballingall says the hill is set for the Christmas-to-New Years rush..

"If it doesn't snow again, till the new year, we're going to be good," he said.

Environment Canada is calling for overnight temperatures that hover just below zero likely right through until Christmas Day in the Kelowna area.

"As I say on the radio, we're a guaranteed place for a white Christmas."

Ballingall says the resort is full heading into the holiday season, a stark difference from recent years.



"We're full. Come Friday, we're at 92 per cent occupancy, and Dec. 26 we're 100 per cent occupancy. So you look at this compared to last year, we're about 11 to 12 points above last year," he said.

The only thing that could derail the perfect ski Christmas would be rain at high elevations.

"If we get a Pineapple Express and it warms up. It's not good, but the only thing that we don't have open right now is the Falcon Chair, and that's really a 150, 170-centimetre base chair. There's some big overhangs, rocks, cliffs, whatever you want to call them in there," says Ballingall.