Residents reminded of changes to curbside pickup dates over the holidays

Photo: RDCO

Residents across the Central Okanagan are reminded of changes to your curbside waste collections schedule of the Christmas holiday period.

Curbside pickup of garbage, recycling and yard waste will not take place on either Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

As a result, the schedule will move up a day for residents whose pickup days typically fall on a Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.

The change will only affect those two weeks. The schedule will return to normal the week of Jan. 6.

You are also reminded tipping fees on certain items at the Glenmore Landfill will be going up in the new year.

These include:

Garbage increasing to $106 from $104 per tonne.

Gypsum drywall increasing to $200 from $175 per tonne.

Concrete – clean and asphalt increasing to $50 from $25 per tonne.

Concrete – dirty increasing to $70 from $25 per tonne.

Asbestos increasing to $275 from $250 per tonne.

Culled cherries increasing to $25 from $16.57 per tonne.

Recycled concrete and recycled asphalt will also be available for purchase for $8 a tonne plus taxes.

Both the landfill and associated regional district recycling depots will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.