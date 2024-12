Photo: FortisBC A power outage caused by wet snow impacted more than 500 people on Tuesday night.

More than 500 FortisBC customers in South Kelowna lost power on Tuesday night.

According to FortisBC, the power outage happened at about 8 p.m. and was caused by wet snow.

FortisBC said as of 9:50 p.m., power had been restored to about 350 of 525 customers impacted by the outage.

It is expected power will be fully restored to all customers by about 11 p.m.