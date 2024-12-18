Power outages affect FortisBC and BCHyrdro customers

Photo: FortisBC A power outage caused by wet snow impacted more than 500 people on Tuesday night.

UPDATE 6 a.m. Dec. 18

BC Hydro is reporting that there are a number of power outages throughout the Southern Interior.

In Vernon, an incident under investigation, has taken out power for 1,448 BC Hydro customers on North Westside Road.

In Spallumcheen, there are another five homes without power along William Road.

FortisBC's outage map is showing a number of outages in the Kootenays affecting hundreds.

More than 500 FortisBC customers in South Kelowna have regained power that was lost for several hours on Tuesday night.

ORIGINAL 9:58 p.m. Dec. 17

More than 500 FortisBC customers in South Kelowna lost power on Tuesday night.

According to FortisBC, the power outage happened at about 8 p.m. and was caused by wet snow.

FortisBC said as of 9:50 p.m., power had been restored to about 350 of 525 customers impacted by the outage.

It is expected power will be fully restored to all customers by about 11 p.m.