WorkSafeBC issues series of penalties to Okanagan builders

Photo: The Canadian Press

WorkSafeBC inspectors recently took a swing through the Okanagan and issued several penalties to builders for a lack of fall protection.

Falls from heights account for nearly 13 per cent of workplace serious injuries, according to WorkSafe. As a result, related penalties are some of the most common issued by the regulator.

FRS Framing Ltd. was penalized $2,500 on Nov. 21 after a visit to a West Kelowna job site. An inspector observed two workers standing on top of foundation wall formwork to place concrete, without fall protection and exposed to a 12-foot fall.

Amega Development Group was penalized $8,532 on Nov. 19 after an inspection of the Water Street by the Park development in Kelowna.

“WorkSafeBC inspected the site on two occasions and observed several deficiencies related to swing fall hazards and work at elevations with non-compliant fall protection set-up,” said the penalty notice posted online.

“In addition, work was being done on one of the towers by a subcontracted firm without a written fall protection plan in place. As prime contractor of a multiple-employer workplace, the firm failed to establish and maintain a system of regulatory compliance.”

Fateh Construction Ltd. was fined $2,500 on Nov. 19 after a visit to a Peachland home construction site. Inspectors found a non-compliant scaffold, a damaged job-built ladder, and access to the top of a retaining wall that did not have guardrails.

“A stop-use order was issued for the ladder. During a follow-up inspection, WorkSafeBC observed a newly erected scaffold that was non-compliant because it lacked cross-bracing, ledgers, and guardrails, and had uprights that were not secured and did not have mudsills. A stop-use order was issued for the scaffold,” said WorkSafeBC.

On Nov. 7, SSK Construction Ltd. was penalized $1,250 in relation to a Kelowna worksite. The company had supplied and erected manufactured scaffold around a new house to install exterior stucco finish.

“WorkSafeBC inspected the worksite while work was underway, and observed multiple deficiencies with the scaffold. The firm failed to ensure that the base of the scaffold had sill plates that were sufficient to support the weight of the scaffold, that all connections between scaffold parts were secure, and that major components of the scaffold were used in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions and that these instructions were available at the worksite,” said the penalty notice.

TF Roofing & Contracting Ltd. in Vernon was fined $2,500 on Nov. 7 after an inspector observed two workers wearing fall protection harnesses not connected to lifelines. The workers were exposed to a 13-foot fall.

Back Valley Builders Ltd. was fined $2,500 on Nov. 14 after an inspector’s visit to a barn construction site in Falkland. Workers were exposed without fall protection to fall risks greater than 10-feet.