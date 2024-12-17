Fundraiser launched for Kelowna pedestrian struck, seriously hurt in crosswalk

Photo: GoFundMe

An online fundraiser has been launched to support a pedestrian who was struck and seriously injured while walking her dogs in Kelowna.

Shayla Robertson, 29, was hit while using a crosswalk on Water Street Friday night near the Delta Grand Hotel.

“While she has sustained a serious traumatic brain injury, Shayla continues to show incredible strength and determination as she fights her way toward recovery,” says a GoFundMe page.

“Her dogs, who were with her at the time of the accident, are safe, unharmed, and are eagerly awaiting to reunite with their mom.”

Most of Robertson’s family and friends live in Ontario, “making it difficult to be with her in person during this critical time.”

“The funds raised will assist her family with travel-related expenses, Shayla’s medical essentials, and anything else she may need as she heals,” said the GoFundMe.

The fundraiser says Robertson’s family and friends have received an incredible outpouring of support.

“If you are unable to donate, we simply ask for your prayers, well wishes, and healing energy for Shayla, her family, friends, and all her loved ones. Your support—whether through a donation or sending positive thoughts—means more than words can express.”

The Kelowna RCMP have said they are conducting a non-criminal investigation into the incident and have asked witnesses to come forward.

Robertson was struck in the crosswalk at Water Street and Cawston Avenue around 7 p.m. on Dec. 13. RCMP say the driver of the SUV involved remained on the scene.

The GoFundMe has raised just short of $5,500 at the time of publishing.