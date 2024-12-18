Intensive counselling, probation ordered for Kelowna youth after high-profile assaults

Photo: Castanet file The Kelowna courthouse

A Kelowna teen who bear-sprayed another youth on a city bus and attacked a taxi driver downtown with a group of friends has pleaded guilty to those charges and others.

On Tuesday, the teen was sentenced to six months in an intensive support supervision program and 12 months of probation.

The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged after a 17-year-old Sikh student was attacked. At the time, the youth was prohibited from carrying bear or pepper spray.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Sept. 11, 2023, on Rutland Road, when a Sikh student, who had recently arrived in Canada, was accosted by two people while waiting for a BC Transit bus.

Judge David Ruse was told Tuesday after the altercation on the bus, the youth and the victim were ordered off the bus by the driver and the altercation continued on the sidewalk. That was when the Sikh student was sprayed.

At the time, the attack drew a strong rebuke from the World Sikh Organization’s vice president for B.C., Guntaas Kaur, who called it “shocking and unacceptable."

"The Sikh high school student is recovering from his injuries and from the pepper spray but cannot understand why he was assaulted,” Kaur said at the time. “He is afraid to return to school for fear of being attacked again.”

Other guilty pleas

A month before the bus bear-spray incident, the same youth was involved with an attack on a cabbie at the Queensway bus loop.

On Aug. 6, 2023, the teen was waiting with friends for another youth to arrive. He arrived by taxi and left the taxi without paying. When the driver got out to demand the passenger pay his fare, another altercation started between the taxi driver and the young people. The accused youth, who was 14 at the time, punched the taxi driver repeatedly in the face, injuring him and causing him a concussion.

In October 2023, the youth and a friend broke into a business on Hollywood Road in Rutland and stole vape products. In April 2024, he was spotted by a police officer cycling in the Queensway bus loop area contrary to conditions of his release from the previous incidents and past his court-ordered curfew. Then, in July 2024, he was found in possession of bear spray, contrary to a court order he not possess any weapons.

Problems started young

During sentencing Tuesday, Judge David Ruse told the teen he can turn his life. The youth is on the autism spectrum and has a long history of behavioural problems and drug use.

In court, the youth’s father said his son’s problems started in Grade 1 when he could only be in school for a few hours a day because he was disruptive. His behaviour got worse as he got older. He would disappear for days at a time and preferred to hang out with street youth, developed drug and alcohol habits, and got into trouble.

But he said in the last year, the accused youth has been better, staying home more, especially at night, and has enrolled in online classes. He said he would like to keep his son at home rather than send him to a residential treatment program.

Judge Ruse said if the teen does well in the intensive support supervision program and "bats it out of the park" he could have his overall sentenced reduced.

“It’s up to you," said the judge.

In court the youth apologized and said he would try to change.

“I’ll try to do better,” he said.

One of the conditions of his probation is he must apologize to the student and the taxi driver he attacked.

Other conditions include a two-year weapons prohibition, including not possessing bear or pepper spray, and surrendering a DNA sample.