Veterans Food Bank launches drive in Kelowna

Madison Reeve

The Veterans Food Bank B.C. has kicked off its first-ever food drive, aiming to provide essential support to local veterans and their families in need.

Running now through Dec. 21, the initiative not only seeks to collect food donations but also to raise awareness about the challenges veterans face in the Kelowna area and the services available to assist them.

Allan Reid, the president and founder of Veterans Food Bank B.C., says a team will distribute the collected items to veterans and their families just before Christmas.

So far, the food bank has received a generous amount of canned goods and non-perishable items.

"The biggest thing I think is hamburger, eggs, milk... that kind of study," Reid says.

According to Reid, there are approximately 280 veterans in the Kelowna area, with at least 80 living at or below the poverty line.

Veteran Kelly Woiden, who served 43 years in uniform and spent time in Afghanistan, says it’s not just the veterans who need support but also their families.

"It's not only the individual its the family. It's everyone around them. I remember folks looking at me saying are you ok? so everyone deals with challenges in their life differently," he said.

"Veterans are ver proud, as they should be and they won't go to a regular food bank and so that's why we started this," Reid added.

Reid launched the Veterans Food Bank in September.