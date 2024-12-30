Business story of the year: Bankruptcy of BC Tree Fruits

Rob Gibson

Castanet is revisiting the top local stories of 2024. Today for the business story of the year, we look back at the shocking and sudden demise of the BC Tree Fruits Cooperative.

The demise of BC Tree Fruits was one of the biggest surprises and news stories of 2024.

The first signs of trouble started when BCTF sold a property on Old Vernon Road in April 2024. The property was initially purchased by BC Tree Fruits in 2019 for the purpose of building what they termed a "super plant," or a large state-of-the-art packinghouse.

Those plans were scuttled in 2022 when then-BCTF CEO Warren Sarafinchan said changes in the industry, "made the plan for a new build far too risky."

In May 2024, Okanagan apple farmers began protesting how BCTF was conducting its business and a perceived lack of due diligence.

Then in July 2024, the board of the BC Tree Fruits abruptly announced the co-op was ceasing operations after nearly 90 years of business. The board's letter to members blamed "extremely low estimated fruit volumes and difficult market conditions."

In August, the BC Tree Fruits Co-operative officially filed for creditor protection and shortly thereafter were ordered by the courts to sell assets.

The co-op owed $53.2 million to secured creditors, including $50.8 million to the Canadian Imperial Banking Corporation. The list of total unsecured creditors, which includes farmers, totalled more than $12.1 million.

The abrupt announcement sent BCTF members and apple farmers into a tailspin as they scrambled to find bins and storage for their apple harvest in the fall. Farmers continued their protests at one point driving tractors across the William R. Bennett Bridge.

Properties in Vernon, Lake Country and Kelowna were sold and on Sept. 6 one of the BCTF's main cold storage facilities on Sexsmith Road was conditionally sold to Novem Pharmaceuticals, a deal that is on shaky ground due to structural issues of the building.

So far there has been no movement on the facility or equipment in Oliver while the Mark Anthony Group, an alcohol conglomerate that owns Mission Hill winery and White Claw, purchased the former BC Tree Fruits warehouse at 880 Vaughan Avenue in Kelowna for $17.5 million in late November.

The other cold storage facility at 9718 Bottom Wood Lake Road was sold to the District of Lake Country for $9.1 million, also in late November.