New childcare centre proposed for Rutland neighbourhood

Photo: Contributed

Owners of a Rutland property are proposing to turn a one-storey home into a childcare centre.

The application seeks to rezone the property from infill housing to infill housing the childcare major to facilitate the project on Patterson Road.

Cuteness Overloaded Childcare would include space for up to 30 children with three staff members.

The proposal includes four activity and sleeping rooms, two in the basement and two on the main floor with a large daycare area on each level.

Washrooms would also be included on each level with a third accessible washroom to be built on the main floor.

Staff will review the application before passing it on the city council for a decision.