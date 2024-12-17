KGH Foundation 2nd annual Winter Wonderland raises $66,427 for JoeAnna's House

Photo: KGH Foundation he Kelowna Rockets stopped by Winter Wonderland on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.

A day of festive, family fun at Kelowna’s MNP Place has given a major boost to a fundraising campaign for JoeAnna’s House.

The KGH Foundation hosted its 2nd annual Winter Wonderland on Sunday, which raised $66,427.10 to support the home away from home for families of out-of-town patients being treated at Kelowna General Hospital.

Hundreds of families turned out to take in ice skating, crafts, games, a seasonal market and to pose for photos with Santa. All donations go to support the operation of JoeAnna’s House as well as a major expansion that will see the facility grow from 20 rooms to 30 rooms.

“Being part of Winter Wonderland was truly special because JoeAnna’s House holds such deep meaning for our family,” says Kayla Vannieuwenhuizen from Salmon Arm.

“When I unexpectedly went into preterm labour and our daughter Hattie had to stay in the NICU at Kelowna General Hospital, JoeAnna’s House became our sanctuary. It gave us comfort, support, and a sense of calm during one of the most challenging times of our lives — and for that, we will be forever grateful.” (Watch Kayla’s story here.)

JoeAnna’s House is funded entirely by community generosity. In the five years since it opened, demand has outstripped the capacity. In total, nearly 1,000 families have been unable to access the facility because it was at full capacity.

The KGH Foundation has set a goal to raise $5.3 million to expand JoeAnna’s House. Construction is slated to begin in the fall of 2025 and wrap up in late 2026.

On top of Winter Wonderland, funds were also raised through the Save-On-Foods till campaign at local stores.

“It was wonderful to connect with so many people at Winter Wonderland, especially during the holiday season,” says Scott Nazaruk, Lakeshore Save-On-Foods manager. “At Save-On-Foods, we’re dedicated to going the extra mile for our neighbours in every community we serve, and this event was a meaningful way to help raise funds to expand JoeAnna’s House. We’re proud to play a role in helping more out-of-town families access the comfort and support they need.”

Several other companies stepped up as sponsors of the event including Prestige Hotels and Resorts (title sponsor), Castanet, GSL Group, MNP Place, Pattison Media, Beach Radio, The Lizard, OV103.9, Global Okanagan, Big White Ski Resort, Okanagan Chef's Association, Tim Hortons, and Crowe MacKay.

“It is so hard to have to turn people away,” says Darlene Haslock, director at JoeAnna’s House. “The funds raised at Winter Wonderland bring us that much closer to achieving our goal to be able to say ‘yes’ to everyone who arrives.”