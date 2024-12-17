Tourism Kelowna's summer/fall report shows both positive and negative numbers

Photo: Contributed

The stats from Kelowna’s first summer of new short-term rental rules are in, and it appears they may have had a negative impact on tourism spending in the Central Okanagan.

Tourism Kelowna this week released its summer/fall economic indicators report, and the numbers are holding steady for the most part, but visitor spending was down 1.7% from July to September this year compared to the same time frame in 2023.

The average number of short-term rentals during the third quarter of 2024 dropped 32.5% compared to last year, from 4,079 to 2,752. The new legislation, which kicked in on May 1, mandates that only someone's principal residence can be rented on a short-term basis.

As a result, hotels and motels have done well this year. Also, the number of passengers through Kelowna International Airport increased over the same time period in 2023.

When broken down by month, visitor spending was down 14% in July but was up 9.7% in August and 1% in September. Then again, July 2023 set the record for total visitor spending. So far this year visitor spending is down just 0.6% in the Central Okanagan.

The report notes last year’s Central Okanagan tourism was affected by the McDougall Creek wildfire that started in mid-August, so it could be argued this year's spending decline could have been even greater. On the other hand, the report says this year’s numbers were affected by two weeks of extreme heat in July and January's cold snap.

The decrease in available short-term rentals boosted hotel and motel finances in the region. Occupancy is up 6.7% this year, and revenue per available room has jumped 10.3%.

The number of passengers at Kelowna International Airport has increased 3.8% so far this year compared to 2023.