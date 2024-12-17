Demand for adult literary programs in the Central Okanagan 'unprecedented'

Photo: Project Literacy The waitlist for adult literacy support at Project Literacy us over 100 for the first time in the organization's nearly 40-year history.

Kelowna is the third most popular city in B.C. for new immigrants and it’s putting pressure on a local organization that provides free literacy support to adult learners.

Project Literacy, which has been in operation for 39 years, says it is seeing an unprecedented demand. Over the past few months, more than 100 people have been on the waitlist, a double-digit increase. Until recently, the wait list had never exceeded 50 people.

“Normally we match an adult learner with a volunteer tutor within a few weeks, now it is taking months,” says Paul Zuurbier, Project Literacy’s executive director.

“We used to get three or four new applications a week, now we are getting 5-10 applications a day.”

He says that with recent changes to federal immigration regulations, many immigrants with work permits are rushing to complete the CELPIP exam so they can apply to become Canadian citizens.

“It’s difficult for so many people. Sometimes they are crying in our office, they are desperate. We hear refugees and immigrants express gratitude for being in Canada, but lately, they are also fearful, they are uncertain about the changes in federal immigration laws.”

Zuurbier says he heard from one new learner who said, “I’m here, but I feel like a nobody.”

Project Literacy is seeking more volunteer tutors and eyeing an expansion.

“Now, with so much demand for our services, we are also starting to look for a larger location. We need more room, more staff, more volunteers, and more funding,” says Zuurbier.

Those interested in becoming a tutor are asked to fill out the volunteer form here. Donations can also be made through the Project Literacy website, by cheque or e-transfer.