Kelowna set to celebrate the beginning of 2025

Photo: Festivals Kelowna Kelowna's plans to celebrate new year underway.

Plans are already set for Kelowna's annual family-friendly New Year's celebration.

The New Year's celebration is in its 11th year, and organizers said they are well into the process of transforming Stuart Park for the 6 to 9 p.m. event.

“Now, more than ever, with the rising cost of living taking a toll on people’s wallets, free events like ours filled with incredible entertainment and activities will give our community an affordable way to gather and welcome a new year full of possibility," Renata Mills, Executive Director of Festivals Kelowna, said in a press release.

“Valley First New York New Years” first began in 2012 in response to the community’s wish for a local First Night celebration.

Through the support of Valley First, the City of Kelowna, and multiple event partners, the event remains free to attend, offering a variety of outdoor activities including skating on the popular ice rink, drop-in games and activities in the Kiwanis Club of the Central Okanagan Snow Zone. There will also be thousands of free glow sticks, free face-painting, and other goodies given out by the event sponsors.

There will be four food trucks onsite from 4 to 9 p.m. serving “glove friendly” portions of warm beverages, little donuts, hot dogs, smokies, fries, and more.

Live music will start at 6 p.m. and a fireworks display will start at 9 p.m., syncing up with New York city to ring in that early New Year for Kelowna.

For more information about the event, check out www.festivalskelowna.com