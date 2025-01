Madison Reeve

The new year is upon us and many people all over the world are hoping to use the start of 2025 as a motivator to achieve their goals.

Regardless of the resolution, many don't last the first week, never mind the rest of the year.

Castanet hit the streets, asking what are your New Year's resolutions?

"To smile more," one person said.

"To learn to play my ukulele," another added.

