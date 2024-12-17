RCMP, COSAR search for senior with dementia ends in tragedy

Photo: Foilan's photography



The search for a missing elderly man ended in tragedy early Tuesday morning.

Kelowna RCMP issued an alert asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 80-year-old man who was last seen at 8:15 p.m. Monday near the Turtle Lodges Resort at 7841 Highway 97.

Police said at the time the man suffered from a medical condition and may have appeared confused or disoriented.

The first alert was sent out just before midnight on Monday. The senior was found deceased a few hours later.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was involved in the search for the man.

"COSAR has seen a rise in search calls involving individuals with dementia, reflecting a concerning trend in the province," says the volunteer group on social media.

Last night’s search marked COSAR’s 84th task of the year.