Top weather story of the year: Deep freeze slams wine and fruit producers 

Cindy White

Castanet is revisiting the top local stories of 2024. Today, our top weather story looks at the impacts of a extreme cold snap in mid-January.

It only lasted a few days, but it was devastating for wine and fruit growers in the Okanagan.

In a year that saw the valley get a break from serious fires or floods, the brief, killer deep freeze dealt a serious blow.

“I will say that this is actually the first time ever that this industry is facing a severe weather event,” said Ben-Min Chang, a research scientist at the Summerland Research and Development Centre.

A February report from Wine Growers BC estimated wineries would only be able to harvest one to three per cent of normal levels, meaning "an almost complete write-off of the 2024 vintage" and revenue losses of up to $346 million.

For wine producers, it was the second winter in a row that temperatures near -30 put a huge dent in production.

Fruit growers were forced to make tough decisions as well. By early spring it was evident many trees would have limited buds and some would have to be replanted.

“We have never, never seen a crop this low,” said Sukpaul Bal of the BC Cherry Association. He noted that with rising costs to produce fruit, it would not be financially viable to undertake a harvest for many producers.

Peaches were wiped out in some areas of the Okanagan and other stone fruits also were in short supply. Some farm markets had to bring in produce from the United States just to have something to offer to summer shoppers.

The January deep freeze in western Canada came in third on Environment Canada’s list of the 10 most impactful weather stories of 2024.

The report confirmed that temperatures plummeted to –30 °C in Kelowna on the morning of January 13, while Penticton hit an all-time record low of -27.6 °C.