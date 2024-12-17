New Porter flights connect Toronto, Kelowna

Photo: Porter Airlines. Porter Airlines is headed to Kelowna, adding further connectivity to Toronto.

Service between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Kelowna International Airport begins May 14, 2025, with five weekly roundtrip flights, increasing to daily roundtrip flights on June 23.

Kelowna will be the third city in British Columbia that Porter serves with its new 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, complementing existing flights to Vancouver and Victoria.

“Porter Airlines’ decision to expand its services to Kelowna is a significant milestone for our community. This new route not only enhances connectivity between Kelowna and Toronto but also opens up new opportunities for tourism and business in the Okanagan Valley,” said Sam Samaddar, Kelowna International Airport CEO in a press release.

With the addition of Kelowna, Porter now flies to three B.C. cities. Connecting flights with Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax, and St. John’s will also be available.

“Our presence in Western Canada continues to grow and more travellers can now enjoy their trip as soon as they get onboard the aircraft with Porter’s award-winning elevated economy experience,” said Edmond Eldebs, senior vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines.”