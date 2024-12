Photo: Contributed RCMP said the woman was struck around 6 p.m. in the 3600-block of Highway 97.

A woman was struck and killed on Highway 97 Monday night.

RCMP said it was around 6 p.m. when the woman was struck in the 3600-block of Highway 97 and later succumbed to her injuries at hospital.

"The driver remained on scene and there is no criminality suspected in this incident," RCMP said.

RCMP did not say how the woman was hit.