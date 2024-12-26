Kelowna politics story of the year: City tries to to tackle homelessness

Madison Reeve

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2024. Today, for the Kelowna political story of the year, we look at the city's attempts at managing the local homeless crisis.

The City of Kelowna spent 2024 looking for different ways to get people off the streets and into housing, be it short, or long term.

It also acknowledged as much as $20 million has been spent on the situation over the past four years, much of that on community safety measures such as police and bylaw resources, community response and security.

An additional $100,000 was included within the 2025 budget to provide services within designated sites along the rail trail such as portable washrooms, wash stations and security. That budget is scheduled to rise by $100,000 in each of the next two years.

Despite the spending, the problem doesn't seem to be getting better.

The last figures obtained by Castanet suggest up to 280 people are living in shelters and about 150 remain on the streets.

One program, unveiled near the end of last year but initiated this year that the city says is showing success is the tiny homes program.

Sixty tiny homes were opened at what is known as STEP Place on Crowley Avenue early in the year, 60 larger modular homes along Highway 97 specific to seniors and those with disabilities opened in late spring with the final 60 expected to open on Appaloosa Road early in the new year.

The Appaloosa site was not without controversy. Residents along Academy Way called the decision reckless saying it endangers the neighbourhood and threatens the safety and well-being of the communities along Academy Way and the university.

At city hall, Coun. Ron Cannan voted against the site saying he does not support a wet facility. He believed the project does nothing to address those camping along the rail trail or the working poor who can't afford to put a roof over their heads but also don't do drugs.

These transitional homes are meant for individuals presently living in shelters as a way to transition into permanent housing.

Mayor Tom Dyas says the idea is to get people out of shelters into a more permanent home with those individuals living on the streets taking up those open spaces in shelters.

The last update in late September indicated nine people from STEP Place had moved into market or supportive housing, five had found stable, full-time employment while 16 had connected with Interior Health's mental health and substance abuse services.

The city is continuing to work with BC Housing and other agencies to provide more supportive, attainable and low-rent housing across the community.