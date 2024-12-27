Kelowna gave the world a 'run for its money' in 2024

Rob Gibson

Whether it was on the track or the gridiron, 2024 was a great year for local runners.

And for Jerome Blake, it was a golden summer.

When he moved to Kelowna from Jamaica as a teenager he was a 400 metre hurdler and long jumper.

His coach at the Okanagan Athletic Club suggested he had the ability to be a sprinter.

The switch was one of the best decisions he ever made.

Now 29 and a world-class sprinter, Blake added to his Olympic medal haul with gold as a member of the Canadian 4X100 metre relay team.

It was a shocking result for a team that, individually, failed to qualify anyone for the 100 metre final.

And, as a team, qualified with the slowest time of the eight countries in the final.

But Blake, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse found their stride at just the right time, running a season best to win gold.

A week later, Blake told Castanet the moment was still surreal to him.

Recalling the moment, he said being on the outside lane was actually a blessing because, from there, they could just run their race and, not worry about being in the middle of it all.

Since winning the gold medal, Blake has shared his good fortune with the people of Kelowna.

He took a day to talk with the students at Rutland Senior, his alma mater.

Blake missed his graduation photo so he dressed in cap and gown for a picture that will hang on the wall of RSS as inspiration for future generations.

It’s back to work and training for Blake before the 2025 track season and, in four years time, hopefully a shot at defending the title.

They don’t give out gold medals in junior football but, if they did, Okanagan Sun running back Elelyon Noa would have stood at the top of the podium.

The running back had a season for the ages, placing a retooling team on his back and leading them to an undefeated season and a second appearance in the Canadian Bowl in three years.

That the team came up short in Windsor in no way diminishes those accomplishments.

The 22-year-old who shattered Reggie Bush’s career rushing record at Helix High School in San Diego, set several Sun records including rushing yards in a season, rushing and overall touchdowns, carries in a season and points scored.

His 1,612 rushing yards was also a new league record.

Noa was named top offensive player in the country and most valuable offensive player in both the BCFC championship game and Western Canadian semi-final.

Throughout it all, he deflected credit away from himself and onto his teammates.

Football fans across the country will get a chance to see what Noa can do at the next level after he signed recently with the CFL’s BC Lions.