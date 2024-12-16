ARC Liquor Store workers interrupt company's holiday party, complete with lump of coal

Photo: Contributed

Striking Kelowna liquor store workers interrupted their company’s holiday party on Saturday night in Vernon.

SEIU Local 2 members from ARC Liquor Guisachan Village have been on strike for more than 14 weeks, and on Saturday they interrupted the Armstrong Regional Cooperative festivities for three minutes.

The workers gave a short speech, revealed a banner calling on the company to return to the bargaining table, and “Santa Claus” delivered a box of coal to the employer while handing out chocolates to staff and patrons.

“No one wants to strike. No one wants to make an intervention at a holiday gathering” striking ARC employee Julia Scott said in a press release. “But the reality is that we had no choice but to bring our message directly to the employer since they are refusing to sit down and talk to us at the bargaining table.”

The striking workers are demanding wage increases to keep up with Kelowna’s cost of living. Former BC NDP MLA Harry Bains will join the striking workers for a rally in front of ARC Liquor Guisachan Village on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.