KIJHL team gives back to those in need this holiday season

Photo: Contributed

The KIJHL’s Kelowna Chiefs were busy giving back to those less fortunate this Christmas holiday season.

With the need greater than it has ever been, the team Monday presented the Central Okanagan Food Bank with a $5,000 donation.

The donation was made by team owner Darren Tymtyshn on behalf of the team.

The team also sponsored four families and two senior couples, providing them with gifts and everything they need for a Christmas feast.

“My wife and I donate to the local charities every year and now that we own the Kelowna Chiefs we think it’s important that the Chiefs are involved in the community,” said Tymtyshn.

“That’s what we’re here for.”

The food bank says the need is even greater this year than ever before with a record 4,500 Christmas hampers being delivered to help support about 12,000 people in need.

That’s on top of the work being done by other agencies across the Central Okanagan.