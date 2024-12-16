Up to 25 cm of snow expected to fall on parts of Southern Interior

Photo: Environment Canada A special weather statement warning of heavy snowfall includes parts of the Okanagan, Thompson, Shuswap and West Kootenay.

A blast of pre-Christmas snow is headed our way.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising of heavy snowfall starting Tuesday in parts of the Southern Interior, including the Okanagan, North Thompson, Shuswap, West Kootenay and Columbia regions.

Snowfall with total accumulations of 10 to 25 cm is forecast starting tomorrow.

“A moisture-laden Pacific frontal system will bring heavy snow to parts of the southern BC interior Tuesday night into Wednesday,” said Environment Canada.

While snow is expected to intensify and persist in the North Thompson, Shuswap and West Columbia into Wednesday, the snow could turn to rain for the Okanagan, Boundary, West Kootenay and into the Elk Valley.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. That stretch of highway could see 30 to 40 cm of snow.

Drivers are being warned to expect accumulating snow or rain on snow on most high mountain passes in the Southern Interior, leading to slippery and slushy roads. Travellers should also expect sudden reductions in visibility during heavy snowfall.

“There is still uncertainty regarding exact snowfall amounts and the timing of the snow-to-rain transition in each region,” notes the special weather statement. “Snowfall warnings may be issued as the situation becomes clearer. Prepare for hazardous travel conditions and allow extra time to reach your destination.”

Make sure to check Drive BC before you head out on the highways, bring emergency supplies and give yourself extra time to arrive safely at your destination.