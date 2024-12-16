Westbound traffic on Highway 33 blocked at Homer Road

Photo: Justin H

UPDATE 4:45 p.m.

Westbound traffic is blocked on Highway 33 due to a crash at Homer Road.

The two-vehicle crash at about 3:40 p.m. took out a power pole at the intersection.

RCMP Traffic Services are on scene and are awaiting the the arrival of the reconstructionist, said police in a statement. The occupants of one vehicle were transported to the hospital.

“The road is expected to be closed for sometime. Please plan for delays and/or an alternate route as this is having a significant impact on traffic,” said Sgt. Judith Bertrand, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer

Crews with FortisBC are also at the scene.

One lane of eastbound traffic on Highway 33 is getting by.

Drivers should avoid the area for the rest of the afternoon.

ORIGINAL 4 p.m.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 33 at Gerstmar Road Monday afternoon.

A person who witnessed the collision while riding a transit bus tells Castanet two vehicles were involved in what they described as a "serious collision."

Traffic on Highway 33 heading to Black Mountain is backed up to Ziprick Road as of 4 p.m.

A reporter is headed to the scene.