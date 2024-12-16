Power restored to Kelowna's Clifton and Magic Estates neighbourhoods

Photo: FortisBC
UPDATE 5:40 p.m.
Power has been restored to most of the neighbourhood.
A separate outage is impacting 27 homes on Upper Canyon Drive that is being blamed on a traffic incident. Power should be restored to those homes at around 9:30 p.m.
ORIGINAL 3:50 p.m.
Power is out to just over 1,400 addresses in the Clifton and Magic Estates neighbourhoods of Kelowna.
FortisBC reports an electricity outage started at 2 p.m.
It is expected power will be restored at 4:15 p.m.
The cause of the outage is not known at this time.