Power restored to Kelowna's Clifton and Magic Estates neighbourhoods

Photo: FortisBC

UPDATE 5:40 p.m.

Power has been restored to most of the neighbourhood.

A separate outage is impacting 27 homes on Upper Canyon Drive that is being blamed on a traffic incident. Power should be restored to those homes at around 9:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL 3:50 p.m.

Power is out to just over 1,400 addresses in the Clifton and Magic Estates neighbourhoods of Kelowna.

FortisBC reports an electricity outage started at 2 p.m.

It is expected power will be restored at 4:15 p.m.

The cause of the outage is not known at this time.