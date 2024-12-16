Kelowna Cultural District brighter with light projections along ArtWalk

Photo: ARTSCO Students from the ARTSCO Youth Council interact with the light projection of spawning salmon along the Artwalk, along the pedestrian thoroughfare linking the Rotary Centre for the Arts and the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Downtown Kelowna’s Cultural District is a little brighter, just in time for the holidays.

Light Up Kelowna is a new initiative between UBC Okanagan, the Arts Council of the Central Okanagan and the City of Kelowna.

The exhibition consists of three elements viewed together; light projections along the ArtWalk combined with an audio installation and a three-channel video projected on the side of the Kelowna Community Theatre.

“We are thrilled to introduce these digital installations, inviting residents and visitors alike to experience art and culture in downtown Kelowna’s Cultural District,” says Dr. Traister with UBCO.

“We do this as we celebrate our partnerships with organizations like ARTSCO and the hard work of our faculty members in FCCS to make it possible for new artists to bring their work before the eyes of the public.”

The ArtWalk is located along the pedestrian thoroughfare linking the Rotary Centre for the Arts and the Kelowna Community Theatre.



The light, sound and video installations are designed to change change seasonally, the imagery created for December’s light and sound installation celebrates the return of the salmon to the Okanagan.



École Okanagan Mission Secondary student Tara Dunn created the salmon imagery and symmetrical arrangement for the display in celebration of the salmon successfully returning to the Okanagan during this year’s run.