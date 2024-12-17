New staff housing at Big White Ski Resort finished in time for Christmas

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

The new staff accommodation at Big White is now complete and ready and ready for seasonal staff.

The ski resort announced Monday the $13.5 million, 128-bed project was completed on-time and on-budget.

“This project highlights our dedication to creating an environment where our staff can thrive,” said Darcy Arnold, Big White Ski Resort COO. “At Big White, we believe our team is the foundation of everything we do, and providing them with high-quality housing is a vital investment in our collective future.”

The new staff accommodation is situated within walking distance of both the main village and Happy Valley, and brings the total number of beds for the resort’s seasonal staff to 605 beds.

“This milestone builds on our long-term vision to support the people who make Big White a destination unlike any other,” says Arnold. “From our dedicated staff to the local trades who brought this project to life, it’s a community-wide achievement that speaks to the heart of who we are as a resort.”

Construction began in the fall of 2023 with foundation work. The pre-fabricated walls were built off-site in Lumby, B.C., before being transported to Big White for assembly in spring 2024. Local contractors and trades—including Alcon Electric, Vision Plumbing, and Avalanche Exteriors—helped complete the project ahead of schedule, with Building 2 finalized on November 15 and Building 1 on December 1.

The project was spearheaded by Duncan Robinson, a long-time member of the Big White community, whose connection to the resort spans more than three decades. Robinson began his journey at Big White in 1993, working in the water and sewer department before transitioning to the lift department.

In 1996, he pursued a carpentry apprenticeship, marking the start of a lifelong passion for construction that would leave a lasting mark on the resort.

As the owner of West Bay Construction, Robinson also played a pivotal role in delivering key projects at Big White, including the Stewart Bridge, the skier overpass in the Black Forest, and the Central Reservations Check-In building.